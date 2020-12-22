Son wants to show his father appreciation with a special holiday meal

Daniel, a high school student, lives with his little brother and his father, who is a single parent since the boys’ mother passed away in February. Living in a single-parent household means that Daniel’s father has to spend a lot of his time out of the house working to make sure he can provide for the family.
But even with Daniel’s father working full-time, sometimes there is still not enough money for all of their monthly expenses. Their food budget is stretched even more during the holidays when school is not in session.
Daniel wants nothing more than to show his father how much he appreciates how hard he works for their family by making a holiday meal. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Lowcountry Food Bank assist Daniel in putting a holiday meal on the table for his family this holiday season.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Myron my love 25.00
Conner my rock star 25.00
Giuliana, Maryann, Ashley, Austin, Katie and Miles 50.00
The Blankin/Bixler/Hogan Crew 25.00
The Blankins 25.00
The Lanes 25.00
Betty Holcombe 50.00
Carol and Albert Vicario 100.00
Marianne Cawley 40.00
Bernice Polk 50.00
Michael and Stephanie Carron 250.00
Donna and Douglas Talbert 100.00
David and Ruth Yount 500.00
In honor of The Little Stocking 500.00
Mary Elson 500.00
Lasca and Richard 1,000.00
Barry and Pamela Ronan 250.00
Ronnie and Debbie Boals 200.00
Robert Vorona 100.00
Carl and Kim Kolts 100.00
Drayton on the Ashleigh Garden Club 300.00
Ruby Schweers 100.00
Nancy Robinson 100.00
Marilyn Flack 100.00
Kenneth, Pamela and Jennifer Coffey 200.00
Saundra Smoak 100.00
Charleston Chapter Tripoly Group 275.00
Dick and Cecilia Sprawls 500.00
Charlestowne Interior Construction 100.00
Fred and Sheila Wagner 125.00
Jabba The Pug 125.00
James Boyd 1,000.00
Patty and Steve Hurst 25.00
Martha Teichner 200.00
J Sidney Boone Jr. 100.00
In honor of our godson Kevin Buckheister and our grandchildren Russell, Elly, Taylor and Tucker 100.00
Kirk and Farzaneh Stone 200.00
Paul and Robin Maceyunas 50.00
Mt. Pleasant ROMEO 50.00
Winn Tutterow Agency Inc. 500.00
Given in honor of our grandchildren Maura and Ella Welch and Joseph R. Leopold from Retta and Lowell Leopold 150.00
Perry Halushka 200.00
George and Tracy Strother 100.00
John Wesley UMC Lupo Class 267.00
Shadowmoss Ladies' Golf Association 245.00
Jesse and Lenna Kirchner 3,000.00
Lisa Pate 10.00
Ann Rhett 50.00
Jackson Appraisal 300.00
In lieu of Christmas gifts for neighbors, friends and family from The Daniels 150.00
Merry Christmas from Sandy Mills 200.00
ANONYMOUS
10.00
50.00
500.00
50.00
100.00
500.00
100.00
25.00
250.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Claire and Billy Wertz 100.00
IN MEMORY OF
My Dad my hero 25.00
Merry Christmas Rosie 25.00
My friend Bob Bott 25.00
My dear Penny Walker 25.00
Bob Tucker 25.00
Our parents: Phyllis and Bill Green and Sallie and Ralph Tribble love Pinckney and Becky 100.00
Our parents Evelyn and Dixon Hardy and Lucretia and Chet Nowak, our daughter Julie Santuk Hardy and our brother Chet Nowak Jr. 100.00
My grandson Christopher William Keil from Barbara W. Keil 100.00
Frank love Jean 40.00
In loving memory of my husband Ted Daniell 100.00
Friends 120.00
My son Travis Robert Baker and my parents Doris and John Penney from Ann Morris 150.00
Ralph and Matthew Renken you are always in my heart love Linda 200.00
Family and friends from Martha and Roger 100.00
Chance, Muggins and Little Bitty from Miriam 20.00
West Woodbridge from Helen 100.00
Our daughter Janice Flynn by her parents Russell and Mary Mims 100.00
Our son Ronald (Mac) McWhirt Jr. 100.00
My parents Lou and Dorothy Compton 100.00
David Robert Saari, a very caring and loving husband. I miss you so much love Deborah 100.00
Pongo, Bebe, Pedro and Ginger from Bootsie 200.00
My sister Rhonda Koon Parris from Richard and Pam Townsend 25.00
My brother Tommy Townsend from Richard and Pam Townsend 25.00
Philip O'Neill Hanvey 25.00
A. Legare Van Ness 25.00
John C. Doyle 25.00
Bachman S. Smith, III 25.00
Bubbie and Candi love Annie 1,000.00
In loving memory - Happy 39th birthday Charley love Mom and Reilly 100.00
Our parents Harold and Louise Clements and our brother David 150.00
Doris Alderman 50.00
Bill Russell by Joe and Ginna Fishburne 100.00
C. Julian Gatch Jr. and Oscar N. Vick III given by Nancy Gatch Vick 100.00
Emma Jean Curry, Davidson, Curtis and Louis 50.00
Jan and Kerry and their golden retrievers 25.00
In loving memory of our family and friends from Diane and Phil Ayers 100.00
Edmund M. Rhett Sr. and Edmund M. Rhett Jr. from Ann B. Rhett 200.00
In loving memory of Dana Rothschild 100.00
Elizabeth Ross Ravenel 100.00
Ottey Newton, my dad and grandad from Leigh and Alex 25.00
John and Lois Smith, Ruth and Curly Hester, Gina Powers, JB and Katie Smith and Ellen Clark 25.00
Margaret Riley Saldutte and Miriam Riley Newton 80.00
Bill and Danny, Paul and Edna and Bud and Queen from Maxine 100.00
Michael and Donna Barker from Laura and Eddie 300.00
In loving memory of my children Debi, Donna and Kenny from Barbara Jones 300.00
Wayne Foster 50.00
Loved ones given by Don and Karen Waselchalk 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. Elias Blackwell 100.00
John E. Blackwell Sr. 200.00
A friend sorely missed Lena Cox 100.00
My husband Eugene Smoak from Sarah 50.00
My mom Edith Saulisbury 500.00
Joseph W. Detyens from his family 50.00
My dear friend Donna DeSantis from Nedra Campbell 25.00
Alice "Smiley" Miller and her poodles Henry and Molly 100.00
My wife Rosemarie 100.00
In loving memory of our parents Julie Ann and Eddie Trouche and Betty and Zaco Dantzler 500.00
Helen and Joe Riley 100.00
Willie McRae from a friend 50.00
Mamaw, Pop, Isabelle and John Luther from Dicky and Beth 100.00
Daniel S. Lesesne Jr., Frances V. Lesesne and Teddy Lesesne 200.00
Marvin D. Willard and Maribel H. Willard 200.00
Steve and Julie Sapp, John and Marion McCullough and Bruce and Gayle McCullough 200.00
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Turner by Martha and Cooper Stonestreet 50.00
Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Stonestreet by Cooper and Martha Stonestreet 50.00
In loving memory of my wife Elizabeth Ann Gould McCrary 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Bryant Jr. love Madeline and Sarah 50.00
Our parents Ann Adger and Harry M. Grimball love Nan, Beth and Kip 50.00
Henry M. Anderson 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $22,557.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $293,704.44
YEAR TO DATE $316,261.44
LAST YEAR TO DATE $235,812.12