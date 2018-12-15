Barbara is a single mother of four children. Barbara has been out of the workforce for several years raising her kids but recently began a new job.
Barbara is attempting to support her family of five on a minimum wage salary, allowing her to meet only the most basic needs. Barbara’s mother is helping out by letting the family live in her vacant home and by watching the youngest child while Barbara goes to work. However, Barbara’s mother is elderly, living on a fixed income herself.
Barbara recently had to get rid of the kids’ beds because of bed bugs brought home from school. Now she finds she needs two sets of twin beds just ahead of the holidays.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will help the Carolina Youth Development Center provide a bit of holiday cheer to Barbara and her family by providing them with a Christmas tree and gifts for the children.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
