Lauren is a single mother to two children. Until recently, she had a full-time job.
The used car she saved up for has broken down, and she doesn’t have the money to repair it.
She does not live where public transportation runs, so she has not been able to work and is currently facing eviction and disconnection of utilities.
By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, The Salvation Army will be able to provide some Christmas gifts for Lauren’s children and help her with car repairs so she is able to work and provide for her family.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by 5 p.m. Dec. 21 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Martha Teichner 100.00
In Honor of Lucy Wall — 106 years "young" — With love from Jim and Joye 25.00
In honor of our godson, Kevin Buckheister, given by Anne and Rusty 100.00
In honor of our grandchildren, Russell, Elly, and Taylor and Tucker, given by Mema and Pop Pop 100.00
Jane Bishop 400.00
Ruby Schweers 100.00
Vernon and Charlotte Birt 25.00
On behalf of: "For the best Pop in the world" love Eleanor Reynolds 50.00
Love for our grandchildren, Bailey, Peyton, Logan Connor, Rhett, Hannah and Christopher 50.00
John and Elva Thomas 100.00
Steve and Lisa English 100.00
Henry and Hazel Harley 50.00
Mark Guerry 25.00
To the glory of God and in joyful thanksgiving for our grandchildren: Michael Lawrence Runey V, Gordon Brockington Runey, Joseph Kent Runey, Mary Banks High, Barry Glen "Beau" High and Anne Lewis High 250.00
In thanksgiving for God's love and grace 600.00
Doug and Janet Patterson 100.00
Quis Qui Club 84.00
In thanksgiving for our parents, Cluny and Mary Ann Macpherson 1,000.00
Members, Our Lady of Prompt Succor 50.00
Allied Asset Management Inc. 50.00
Charlestowne Interior Construction 100.00
In honor of my grandchildren, Deva, Nathan and Phinneus 25.00
ANONYMOUS
200.00
5,000.00
360.00
500.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Jim and Joye Wall (local) 50.00
Tucker and Mark Crawford, Collins, Foster and Mallory 150.00
IN MEMORY OF
Friends from the Moss: Al, Moe, Cy, Butch, Rich, Parker and Ernie 50.00
Our parents, James W. Wall and Lorraine and Jeff Kinsey 50.00
Bonny R. Parker 50.00
Pansy L. Brown 50.00
Harold and Jane Thrower 100.00
Patricia Glass Bennet, we miss you, Pat 50.00
The irrepressible Jane Lareau 50.00
Loved ones 75.00
Martha Hogge 100.00
Maria Grayson-Metaxas and William O. Hanahan Jr. 150.00
Tom Tryon 100.00
Loving memory of my wife, Virginia L. Finney 50.00
Thomas A. Kirkland and Virginia Robertson Kirkland 200.00
My husband, John Hertz Warren, M.D. 25.00
WCS from J, D and C 100.00
Our parents, Chet and Lucretia Nowak, Evelyn and Dixon Hardy, and our daugher Julie Hardy Santuk 100.00
Essie Berry from John Dunbar 200.00
Loving memory of Eugene Smoak from Sarah 50.00
Helen Thames Cook 25.00
Nancy Attaway and Jean Wallace from Ivy Garden Club 200.00
Muriel P. Muckenfuss 100.00
Murray Bonnoitt, Falcon Hawkins, Whit Scoggin and Tom Tanis from The Birthday Group 150.00
Walter and Lillian Toler, "Big" Grandma, Aunt Mary and Kilgore Trout from Donna, Stan, Kate, Allison and Lance 175.00
Amy and Henry Fishburne 100.00
To Lance Oliver, Mama misses and loves you very much 50.00
Bill Bradley and his fiancèe Michele Poulnot from Caroline Reed and "Bebo" Heath 100.00
Gale Wilkerson 100.00
Ben Burris 50.00
Most Rev. David B. Thompson 50.00
Bob Bissey 50.00
Joan and Tanny Budds 50.00
My husband, Dr. Charles J. King, his son Geoffry King, my parents Rev. Robert Oliveros and Rosa B. Oliveros and my brother Robert L. Oliveros Jr. 250.00
Henry J. Clark — husband and father — and Michael D. Clark — son and brother — love Sandra, Suzanne and Christopher 200.00
Gone but not forgotten ... Michael Storen, Robbie Hollings, Frank Rhett, Steve Attaway, Tersh Lynch, Stuart Barnwell, Stewart Walker, Salley Hollings, Stephen Schachte, Lucy Schachte, Harold Newton, David Hewitt, Walter Ehrhardt, David Farrow and John G. from CT 20.18
In loving memory of Vince, Mary, Darrel and Jeff Adams 1,000.00
Caroline Vrede 150.00
Ima Chandler from Ernie Chandler 300.00
Katie and Richard Salmons 50.00
Laura Salmons Ragsdale 50.00
In honor and in memory of Eugene "Colonel" Foxworth, Eugene "Foxy" Foxworth and Joseph James Reilly Jr. 300.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $14,814.18
PREVIOUS TOTAL $203,736.45
YEAR TO DATE $218,550.63
LAST YEAR TO DATE $214,203.15