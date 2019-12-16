Susanne is a 45-year-old single mother of two severely disabled children, a 7-year-old daughter with Erb’s palsy who is unable to use one side of her body and a 26-year-old son with severe autism.
Susanne works as much as she can, but she is unable to work full time due to the needs of her children. She suffers from high blood pressure and osteo-arthritis but says “she can’t worry about that because I have to keep going for my babies.” She uses what money she earns on making sure her family’s basic needs are being met.
This holiday season, Susanne is in need of a new mattress and bedding for her son, and new pots, pans and table so she can cook Christmas dinner and have a place to serve it. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Coastal Catholic Charities provide Susanne with these much needed items.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $4,635.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $108,206.45
YEAR TO DATE $112,841.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $170,411.45