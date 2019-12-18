Rachel, a client of the Charleston Leadership Foundation, is a single mother and domestic violence survivor who works two jobs to support herself and her children. She recently had a traumatic injury at her manufacturing job, causing the amputation of part of one finger.
Rachel could not work after the incident, which caused her to experience chronic anxiety and plunged her into deep depression. While she recovered, she got behind on her bills.
She is now on medication for depression, but she needs help to catch up on the bills that are past due and would love to be able to have gifts and new clothes for her children this Christmas. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help give this mom and her children peace from bill collectors and the joy of a few gifts on Christmas morning.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
"Mount Pleasant Romeo Group" 6,100.00
Mark and Diane Gould 100.00
Jim and JoAnn Helms 100.00
Phil Saul and Amy Davis 250.00
Happy birthday to our ChaWay! We love you! All your Howles 100.00
Woody and Peggy Rash 500.00
Tony and Joyce Morelli 500.00
Employees of Morelli Heating & Air 500.00
David and Cherie Largent 200.00
Di and G Chaney 500.00
In honor of Tom and Robin Bessent 30.00
Jim and Amy Midgley 100.00
In honor of my perfect husband Kyle Mock 100.00
In lieu of gifts to each other 100.00
In honor of Fran Cornelius and Mike Coker 100.00
In honor of Frances Cornelius 100.00
In honor of Sally and Cliff Miller 100.00
In honor of Mrs. Elizabeth G. "Pete" Johnston 100.00
In honor of Mary Hope and Harry Fields 100.00
Maddy, Rozy, Nicole and Christian 150.00
Helen Rovito 75.00
Tennis Friends of Dunes West 250.00
Anne O'Toole 35.00
In honor of my mother Shellie C. Meyers 25.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
50.00
75.00
500.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Michael and Linda Miller 100.00
Hunter and Perry Harris 200.00
IN MEMORY OF
Elizabeth J. Patterson, Olin D. Johnston, Jr., Gladys A. Johnston, Olin D. Johnston, Verson R. Scott Sr. and Robert "Bob" Gilbert 100.00
Our Dog Dog, Mama and JC Long, Grandmoma and Granddaddy, Big Pop Pop, Grannie and Grandmother Spicer 100.00
Steven Alfred Brinson, love Uncle Bill and Aunt Linda 100.00
Our parents John and Ardith Love and Jack and Edna McKim 500.00
My dear husband Greg from Elinor Murphy 100.00
Ruth Goldsmith, beloved wife and mother from Barry, Mark and Craig 100.00
Mel Eargle 100.00
Dwight Moseley 100.00
Mr. Tom, Ms. Angie and Ms. Chelma Portaro 50.00
Barbara Langer Pearlstine, Bernard and Nancy Mendelson and Alan and Nancee Rubin 1,000.00
"Mr. Kleenex," Peter Robertson Thom by his great-grandson Stephen Nolan 1,000.00
Inky 1,000.00
Ed and Dottie Ring, Ted and Sue Bland, Todd Bland and Carol Ring Meyer 100.00
Our beloved parents and aunt, James and Tincy Campbell, Aunt Doris McKnight and Adam Hamilton. You are our angels. 100.00
My parents Ernest and Daisy Knight, my brother Ernie Knight and my husband Curtis Calder 100.00
My parents Arthur and Helen Rittenberg from their son David 50.00
Our parents 100.00
Mary D. Bullard from John Bullard, Jan Bullard and Barbara Jervey 200.00
Parents AC and Vivian Logan and siblings Mary, Marjorie, Alex and Billy 150.00
My father Julian R. Harrison III and Albert E. Sanders, both distinguished men of science 100.00
Grandpa John love Mark, Kendra, Jay and Ian 1,000.00
In loving memory of Dr. John Arthur Siegling, Magdalen Haskell Siegling and David Lawrence Fortiere 100.00
JEB, MTB and GEB 100.00
In loving memory of Claire Boinest, Ted Boinest, Freda S. Todd, David Holt, Gloria Overstreet and Jo Smith Fetzer from Ed and Michelle Boinest 250.00
Carol Jacobsen from Ken Jacobsen 250.00
Dr. and Mrs. Kendall O. Fields 250.00
Bobby Schaffner from Ellen and Bendt 100.00
My father Ernest A. Chandler 200.00
Our good friend Joe Gilchrist from Scott and Janet 100.00
Dr. Julian T. Buxton Jr. from Jim, Courtney, Hugh and Julian Buxton 100.00
Our parents George and Lee Cracraft and Alec Heath, our best man Tommy Meteraud and the Maestro Bill Becknell 100.00
Karin Oesterlund Sigmon and Bobby Joe Gore 100.00
Raymond and Marjorie Belger 100.00
My dad Harold L. Myers 25.00
Clarence H. and Loretta S. Hill 25.00
My wife and best friend Alice H. Myers 25.00
Georgia Heatley 50.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $19,265.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $122,230.45
YEAR TO DATE $141,495.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $195,261.45