Gabe was left a single father after losing his wife to an illness. He works full time to support his children, but there is often very little left over after the monthly bills are paid.
Gabe drives an older vehicle that needs quite a bit of repair work and often breaks down. He recently contacted The Salvation Army about receiving help getting repairs done.
Gabe’s vehicle is his only means to provide for his children. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help make sure his vehicle receives the needed repairs so he no longer has to worry about transportation.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Anne and D "Mule" Skinner 150.00
In honor of Lucy Wall (Mother — 107 years old) 50.00
Carole and Arnie 100.00
Karen and Don Silva 100.00
Clifford and Margaret Chally 100.00
Diane Bruggeman 100.00
A.S. Lingenfelter 250.00
Ted Dominski 30.00
In thanksgiving for God's love and grace 500.00
In thanksgiving for Joe, Silvia, Paul, Elisa, Max, Richard, Ashley, Athena and Richard III 100.00
In honor of Raymond and Grace Mitchum 75.00
In honor of Adrian and Pauline Mitchum 75.00
In honor of Raymond and Grace Mitchum 50.00
In honor of Florence Timmons 25.00
Joy and Michael Kauffman 150.00
Thomas Bongiorno 50.00
In honor of Rita at Berenice's on King St. 25.00
Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Durand 100.00
ANONYMOUS
25.00
100.00
75.00
50.00
150.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Jim and Joye Wall (local) 50.00
IN MEMORY OF
Steven Brinson from Daniel and Mary Ann Svrcek 100.00
Jane and Van Noy Thornhill, Thomas E. Thornhill and John G. Thornhill 100.00
Our parents James Wall and Jeff and Lorraine Kinsey 100.00
Morris D. Rosen 100.00
A. Legare Van Ness 100.00
John F. Maybank 100.00
Benjamin A. Moore Jr. 100.00
Erik Warrer 100.00
My three children — Debi McCarley, Donna Harper and Kenny Brown — Miss you all so much! Mom 300.00
My mother and father Esta D. Baumrind and M. Harold Baumrind and brother V. Allan Baumrind from Capt. Stephen Baumrind 100.00
The Confederate Dead from Banjo 100.00
In loving memory of Bob, Mom and Auntie 125.00
Grandpop, Granny and Uncle Andrew from Carlton, Ray and Etta 150.00
Liston, Hallie, G.L., Mazie, Gabe, Ruby Ellis and Oma 70.00
My daughter Charity Wilson McCants — We love and miss you so much 50.00
Rosie Grace 100.00
MaeMae and Pop and Grammas and Grampas from Will Pearce 200.00
My forever friends — Tillene Strickland, Suzanne Simmonite, Dee Dee Webb and Sarah Garrett from
Nancy Campbell 100.00
In loving memory of Mamie S. Johnson by Joe 100.00
In loving memory of Jennie L. Gibson by Randolph and Brother 100.00
In loving memory of Thomas Richard Waring, Laure Witte Waring, Thomas Richard Waring Jr. and Clelia Peronneau Mathewes Waring 100.00
In loving memory of Katherine Peronneau Waring 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Mitchum 75.00
Mr. and Mrs. T.T. Day 75.00
Mr. James H. Day 75.00
Jimmie and Thelma Mitchum 75.00
Minnie and Jim Mitchum 100.00
Edwin M. Chandler 100.00
Jimmie and Thelma Mitchum 50.00
Lansing C. Hills 50.00
Tisdale, Smalls, Pettigrew and Robinson families 30.00
In loving memory of our parents Jake and Pauline Teaster, Wesley and Virginia Lucas and brother Mike Teaster 250.00
Our parents 100.00
My son Tilghman Kronsberg. I love you more than all the stars in the sky. 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $5,955.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $61,473.20
YEAR TO DATE $67,428.20
LAST YEAR TO DATE $116,995.75