Senior citizen wants only a space heater to help through the colder months

James is a senior citizen who recently came to The Salvation Army to inquire about a space heater. He lives in an older house that does not have central heating or air.
During the summer, he has window units and fans going. In the winter months, he uses space heaters. But his went out at the end of last winter and he has not been able to purchase another one on his fixed income.
With the cold weather, James is worried that he will not be able to stay warm. Your contribution to the Good Cheer Fund could help James be able to have a new, safe space heater and not have to worry about the colder weather.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $4,525.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $45,235.00
YEAR TO DATE $49,760.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $35,869.00