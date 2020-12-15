Retiree sees financial impact while caring for her mother, daughter and 3 grandkids

At 73, Maria thought that she would be taking it easy in retirement. However, she is the primary caretaker of her elderly mother. Her daughter and three grandchildren recently moved in with her as well when her daughter lost her job due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Maria was saving for retirement, she did not expect to be responsible for taking care of her mother and her daughter’s family.
Maria is overwhelmed and would like nothing more than to not have to worry about how they are going to afford food over the holidays. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Lowcountry Food Bank make this wish a reality for Maria.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
