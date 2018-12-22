Francis is a retired widow who is raising her 10-year-old granddaughter Jasmine.
Francis and Jasmine live on a tight budget, but normally do fine with their bills and expenses — Francis does not receive any child support for her granddaughter, but does receive some SNAP benefits to help with groceries every month.
This month, however, Francis’s heating and air conditioning unit went out, leaving her with a sky-high electric bill and costly repairs.
A local handyman helped Francis with the repairs and set her up on a payment plan to cover her expenses, but the electric bill was nearly two-thirds of her monthly Social Security retirement check.
Not being able to pay the total amount and falling a month behind with the electric bill, Francis finds herself facing a service disconnect.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can assist The Salvation Army in helping to pay off Francis’s electric bill, ensuring that she and Jasmine have a warm, safe home and the means to pay off their repairs in a timely manner.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
The children at First (Scots) Presbyterian Kindergarten 826.39
My husband, my life 25.00
Conner, my rock star 25.00
Ashley, Austin and Katie 25.00
In honor of Dr. Jennifer Beatty 100.00
In honor of Pam Charen of Pam's Pet Sitting 25.00
Spielvogel family 100.00
Diamond Heroes — Bill Whitfield 500.00
In honor of my mom, Marj Condit 50.00
Thankful for our loving family and our fabulous friends 555.55
Dunes West Tennis Friends 300.00
Merwin and Rosemary Horner 100.00
Craig and Denise Bromer 100.00
ANONYMOUS
150.00
200.00
50.00
1,000.00
IN MEMORY OF
Our family and friends who have lost their battles to cancer and in honor of those who continue to fight and live on from Audrey and Mark Mandel 300.00
John Palmer Gaillard Jr. and Lucy Foster Gaillard 250.00
Tomothy Simons Street and Agnes Mengedoht Street 250.00
Jeanne deSaussure Smith, Katherine Peronneau Waring, Benjamin Burris, Elizabeth Tarrant Anderson and Brennan Roye Bennett 250.00
Mama Net and Harry love Brooks and Maggie 100.00
My dad, my hero 25.00
Rosie 25.00
My friend, Bob Bott 25.00
My friend, Penny Walker 25.00
Bob Tucker 25.00
Kenneth C. Price 25.00
Jimmie and Thelma Mitchum and Red Williams 250.00
Our parents, Irene and Mark "Mickey" Tezza and Art Ludwig 25.00
In celebration of my dad, Russ Condit 50.00
Our parents and sister 200.00
Loving memory of Helen and Eddie Forsberg 500.00
PAR angel Jane Wiggins Thompson 20.00
Sandy S. Dennis and Dr. E.J. Dennis III 100.00
My Bishop England classmates: Taylor Early, Stephen Gazecki, Randall Heffron and Rachel Kam-Johnson 1,000.00
Friends and advisors Frank Lachicotte, Remley Campbell and Paul Graves 300.00
Our brother, Bill, and sister, Sheila 100.00
Grandparents, William H. and Louise S. Nolan and C.L.R. and Lois T. Nichol 400.00
Parents, Robert S. and Judith N. Nolan and brother, Michael R. Nolan 300.00
Mary and Alex Crawford 200.00
Adam Hamilton, James and Tincy Campbell and Aunt Doris, loving and missing you from Doug and Debbie 50.00
Julian, Dorothy, Don, Millie and Debbie 50.00
Eddie and Mary Grace Grisillo 100.00
Kevin William Malley: Our son, brother and uncle 100.00
Adam Wenger and Willette and Barbara McKamey 100.00
Big, Mema, Mimi and Gramps 200.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $9,476.94
PREVIOUS TOTAL $228,065.63
YEAR TO DATE $237,542.57
LAST YEAR TO DATE $249,043.32