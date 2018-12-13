After working full time for over 30 years, Ruth and her husband both retired, setting their sights on being more active members of their church with their new free time. Unexpectedly, they recently became the guardians of their four grandchildren.
When they were saving for retirement, they didn’t expect they would be responsible for raising young children. Now on an even more limited budget, it’s harder for them to put food on the table for everyone.
Ruth wants her grandchildren to have the childhood they deserve. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Lowcountry Food Bank in providing them with a nutritious holiday meal.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Linda Schulkin 75.00
Rachel and Kyle Pulling 100.00
Priscila Gambill 50.00
Kathryn Pickett 750.00
John Dunnan 100.00
Janice Scheihing 25.00
Greatful for the blessing of another year 1,000.00
Joe and Becky Wilson 500.00
Charleston Chapter 56, Order of Eastern Star, in honor of all veterans 25.00
The DSI Goup 500.00
Lynch Cracraft Wealth Management Group 500.00
James Shannon Hurley 10.00
In honor of: Jack, John, Grier, Janie and Sam 100.00
Jeanne Juhos 50.00
Carolyn and Dan Yaussy 50.00
P. Steven Dopp 500.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
50.00
100.00
100.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Elton and Kathy Carrier (local) 150.00
IN MEMORY OF
STUDS Tennis Group, J. Douglas Donehue and Admiral Wilcox 50.00
Mary Ramsay, Eleanor Pearce, Elsie Runey, Ann Hewitt and Kathy Wagers from Croghan's Jewel Box 500.00
Our GCUSBCA Members from Sam McKinney 200.00
Pete Griggs and Diana Griggs Benally Thompson from June, Terry, Jimmy and son Michael 50.00
My husband, Richard Vashina 100.00
Elefterious and Olga Kirlis from Barney, Maria and Alexis 100.00
Statia Len Branch 100.00
Joe and Helen Riley 100.00
Dr. Roy A. Howell Jr. 100.00
Our parents, Betty and Zaco Dantzler and Julie Ann and Eddie Trouche 250.00
Bowen Ellis — the Dantzlers 100.00
Daniel L. Souders, from Bob, Janice and Rob 30.00
William A. McLees 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Bolchoz Sr. 25.00
Too many pets to name 25.00
Charles Taylor, love Martha, Ellen and Ann 100.00
My brother, Andy Jackson 100.00
"Dog - Dog" 250.00
Whitney Simmons 200.00
Our parents, Joan and Tanny Budds and Charles Norman 75.00
Dolores Redman 25.00
Rosalie and Ernest Hill, my parents 30.00
Louis E. and Mary Francis Storen and Michael F. Storen 75.00
Emma Shuler 25.00
My father, Dale Everett 25.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $7,570.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $125,045.75
YEAR TO DATE $132,615.75
LAST YEAR TO DATE $105,210.00