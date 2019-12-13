After raising four children on her own, at 68, Sophia thought that she would be taking it easy in retirement. However, her daughter passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, and Sophia became the guardian of her 13-year-old grandson.
When she was saving for retirement, she did not expect to be responsible for raising a teenager. Now, on an even more limited budget, it is hard for her to put enough food on the table for both of them.
Sophia wants nothing more than to cheer up her grandson during the holidays by making a holiday meal like she used to when her children were young. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help the Lowcountry Food Bank make this wish a reality for Sophia.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
