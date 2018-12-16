Nicholas is a 31-year-old man with autism who lives with his mother Donna. Donna is a single mother on a fixed income who has struggled to keep up with bills and necessities due to unforeseen medical expenses for Nicholas.
Nicholas is very energetic and kind, and loves helping others in any way that he can, by opening doors for people, emptying the trash and waving at his neighbors from the sidewalk as they drive down the street every morning.
Nicholas also loves to play with younger kid’s toys, especially trains, car keys and CDs. However, due to age requirements, Nicholas is not able to receive toys for Christmas through the typical community holiday distributions. This makes his mom Donna especially sad because with her financial situation she cannot afford to buy him many toys.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund would allow Coastal Catholic Charities to purchase Donna some of the toys Nicholas has always wanted to give him as Christmas gifts.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
