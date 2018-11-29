Jacqueline, a single mother of four, has stage 4 cancer.
Jacqueline is unable to work and was told four years ago that she would never walk again.
However, after treatment and prayer, Jacqueline is able to walk short distances with the help of her adult daughter and a walker.
Jacqueline receives Supplemental Security Income but struggles to take care of all her monthly expenses. She was recently approved for housing assistance and moved into a more stable home that provides adequate space for her family — her adult daughter, who has a toddler, moved back to help care for her younger brothers as well as her mom.
While they have a roof over their head, the furniture in the home is old and unstable. The children are in need of bunk and twin beds, and the family as a whole needs a sofa and dining table.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund would assist the Carolina Youth Development Center in getting Jacqueline and her family the items they need.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of my children and grandchildren from Suzanne R. Cross 50.00
Kiser and Andrews families 500.00
Ervene Hiers 50.00
George and Barbara Smyth 100.00
Jerry Nuss and Judy Werrell 100.00
Evelyn and Nolan 200.00
Marie and Roger Attanasio 100.00
IN MEMORY OF
Hall and Peggy McGee from their children Tommy McGee and Anne McManes 50.00
Our son Matthew Ciganovic and his friends Ashton Middleon, James-Cody Smith and Sam Donaldson from Kay and Denny Ciganovic 200.00
My husband John Sullivan and my daughter Beth Byrd love Marie 100.00
John E. Cairns 12/13/55-12/20/08 200.00
My father J. Seabrook Oliver 25.00
Shriver Soliday 100.00
Audrey Grice 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $1,875.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $11,198.00
YEAR TO DATE $13,073.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $13,205.00