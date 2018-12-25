Angela and her son had to move into an emergency shelter because her job was downsized and she could not pay her rent.
She and her son have no family to rely on and the stress of uncertain lodging is wearing on both of them.
Not a person to sit idly and wait for good tidings, Angela just got a new job. However, she won’t be able to save enough money for the first month’s rent and security deposit needed for a new apartment before they must leave the shelter.
The Carolina Youth Development Center is working with Angela to find more permanent housing. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund would be critical in ensuring that Angela and her son have a safe home for the holidays and would be the first step in getting them back on a financially stable path.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
