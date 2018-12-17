Angel, 23, is the mother of two young children ages 1 and 3. The children’s father was recently jailed for possession of illegal drugs and will not be able to help support Angel and the children for at least a year.
Angel has opened up her two-bedroom apartment to offer daycare for other working mothers.
Although the daycare proceeds pay for most of their basic needs, she is barely making ends meet.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will help Angel provide some new clothing, diapers, and a few dolls and toys for her two girls at Christmas.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Charles Curry 50.00
In honor of Sara, Gracie, Maddy and Kay 25.00
Celia and Charles Cobb 100.00
In lieu of presents and cards to family and friends from Papa Mitchum 1,500.00
Robert and Constance Murphy 200.00
Caroline Hills 25.00
Shadowmoss Golf Club L.G.A. 380.00
Catherine Chick 100.00
John and Judith Bleecker 200.00
Maggie Goodwin and Lin Bransom 100.00
Deborah and Jack Brooks 100.00
Joy and Michael Kauffman 150.00
Kathy Wilson 200.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
200.00
2,000.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Roger and Lois Byrd 100.00
Skipper and Gloria Hewitt 500.00
IN MEMORY OF
Mary H. Manigault, Edward Manigault, Mary M. Gilbreth and Frank B. Gilbreth 1,000.00
Beatrice Stiglitz from Jean and John Breza 50.00
Loving memory of my best friend, partner and love of my life Bob Linville, love Carol 200.00
Nicholas, John and our parents 200.00
Wayne Foster 50.00
Our parents, Spike and Frances Metts and W H and Mary Van Wie 150.00
"Grammy" from all your "Precious Babies" 100.00
Betty S. Cooper, my beloved soulmate and wife 100.00
Two grandsons, Matthew D. Austin and Kyle G. Clarke, and cousin, Eric Driggers, all gone too soon 150.00
D.M. and Doris Thomas and Bill Treat and Ruth Treat Jones 40.00
Our parents, George and Lee Cracraft and Alec Heath, our best man Tommy Meteraud and the maestro Bill Becknell 100.00
Phyllis and Lawrence Walker 250.00
Connie McKenzie 100.00
Flora Horne from Chuck Horne 100.00
Toby, Baxter and Bandit from Banjo 50.00
Confederate Dead from D.M.H. 50.00
Matthew and Ralph Renken, always in my heart, Love Linda 200.00
Dr. Morey Lipton from Ellen and Mark Yampolsky 100.00
Pop Boo 100.00
Loving memory of friends and family 25.00
Dick Marsh, D.D.S. 100.00
Loving memory of my wife and our son Billy 100.00
Wm. McG. Morrison Jr. and Felicia H. Morrison 200.00
Elizabeth Tarrant Anderson from Aunt Lucia and Uncle Ned 100.00
My son, Shawn McGinnis 100.00
My son, Tim McGinnis 100.00
My brother, David Graham 100.00
My brother, Joe Lazicki 100.00
My brother, Ted Lazicki 100.00
My husband Roy E. Ducker and my son Lee E. Ducker 50.00
My mom, Nonie G. 200.00
Wm. P. Rhett, M.D., Margaret Rhett, Thomas Rhett, Robert Rhett and Dorothy Irene Carson Rhett 100.00
Loving memory of Mary and Johnny Jordan from Brooks, Gail and Jan 50.00
Loved ones from Elwood and Lou Housand 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $10,645.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $170,411.45
YEAR TO DATE $181,056.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $155,251.00