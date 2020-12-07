Mother of 2 wants some holiday cheer for her kids as they go through foreclosure

Katie has always worked and maintained her household, supporting herself and two children without assistance. Recently, however, she lost her job and has not been able to find new employment.
Her house has gone into foreclosure and she is just trying to hang on until she can find steady work.
She has few resources for necessities, but certainly has no extra to provide any kind of Christmas gifts or special meal for her children. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Charleston Leadership Foundation assist in bringing some joy and holiday spirit into the lives of this struggling family.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Mickey and Patti Bagg 100.00
Ann and Bill May 250.00
Lynda and John Leffler 100.00
Sally Blake 100.00
Peggy and Richard Falkenstein 100.00
Jim and Susan Adamovitz 250.00
Jeanne Kay Juhos 50.00
Robert Werner 100.00
In honor of all those who have worked to make 2020 a little better and a little safer for all of us 120.00
From the friends and family of Tuxbury Farm 400.00
In honor of all Medical Frontline Heroes 50.00
Frances and Philip Levin 200.00
Elizabeth DAlessandro 100.00
Michelle Helferich 50.00
ANONYMOUS
500.00
250.00
100.00
100.00
200.00
IN MEMORY OF
Scott Mallard 10.00
Our parents: Helen and Larry Pisarski and Dr. John and Corinne Marinaccio 200.00
William Clark Lee dearly missed these last 23 Holiday Seasons by his wife Alice Peacock and children William Kim, Gary Lawrence, Melanie Alice Hahn and David Clark. We love you always Dad! Merry Christmas! 1,000.00
George and Phi Seabrook from their children 100.00
Helen and Ashmead Pringle and Anne and Ed Schachte 250.00
Nancy Pringle and Lucy and Stephen Schachte 250.00
Annmarie and Walter Riley and Christine Bearsch 250.00
Dad Harold Cone 100.00
Our parents/grandparents Harry and Aurelia Kent by Jenny, Edie and Ross 100.00
JEB, MTB and GEB 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $5,480.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $57,760.00
YEAR TO DATE $63,240.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $46,218.20