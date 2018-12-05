Jody is a single mom to a young boy. She lost her job a few months ago and has been trying to make ends meet while searching for a new position.
She has no living family to help her out.
Jody wasn’t able to pay last month’s mortgage and is now facing another month where she can't afford her mortgage payment. She’s worried she’ll lose her home.
On top of struggling to pay her mortgage, her electricity and cellphone service are set to be cut off in a matter of days. She has had to forgo major medical procedures to try to make ends meet.
The Carolina Youth Development Center has been offering guidance to Jody. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund would help Jody, and families like hers, who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads this holiday season.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $17,018.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $41,438.00
YEAR TO DATE $58,456.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $34,945.00