Bobby is a 47-year-old man who works for a temporary employment agency as a mason’s tender.
Three weeks ago, Bobby fell off a scaffold at work and fractured his ankle. He will not be able to return to work for three months.
Although he is receiving unemployment benefits, what he receives is not enough to pay his utility bills.
Bobby came to the Star Gospel Mission seeking assistance after hearing that financial resources are available through the Good Cheer Fund.
By receiving some much-needed financial support, Bobby will be able to pay his bills on time and keep his head above water while recovering from his injury.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of my beautiful children, McClain McGuire and Hayes McGuire. I love you, Mom 100.00
Alan Sayer 50.00
James and Susan McKenna 100.00
In honor of my mother, Dottie Sutton-Barber, from Donna 50.00
Melinda Summer 50.00
Richard and Doris Schreadley 250.00
Deluca and Maucher, LLP 250.00
James Stovall 250.00
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Bullard family 55.00
The Hunter family 50.00
Helen Jacobs 100.00
Ivan and Marjorie Pearce 25.00
William Boney 50.00
Blessings to all and Merry Christmas from Ken and Teresa Smith 200.00
Melinda and Bake Allen 200.00
Dennis and Bernice Slezak 25.00
Nick and Vivian Filosa 500.00
Happy Holidays to everyone from Ashley Services 200.00
In honor of my grandchildren: Adaire, Lang Jr., Grant, Baylin, Declan and Calla. Love Gran and Gigi 1,000.00
Jim Petros 150.00
Catherine Meyer 2018 Thanksgiving Left Right Center Champion 75.00
ANONYMOUS
50.00
200.00
IN MEMORY OF
Dr. Charlton deSaussure 90.00
Loving memory of Jim Boggs, Tommy Townsend and Charles Gilliam from all of your family 100.00
Loving memory of my husband, Fred Block, from Marina 200.00
My grandson, Christopher William Keil, from Barbara W. Keil 100.00
My beloved sisters 100.00
Our son, Ronald (Mac) McWhirt Jr. 100.00
Our parents: William and Frances Sandifer and Ralph and Alleene Watkins from Paul and Betty Sandifer 100.00
Wilson and Susanne Pierpont, Richard and Peggy Pierpont, and Roderick Pierpont 1,000.00
Our mom, Elizabeth "Betty" Thompson 50.00
William Haselden Ellerbe given by Frances Ellerbe Grimball 100.00
Lewis Aston and Jennifer Aston LaVigne from Lynda Aston 100.00
Wilhelmina Ravenel 100.00
Carrie Mason 100.00
Johnny and Mary Jordon from Joby and Frank Meade 200.00
David H. O'Brien 50.00
Alison Holst 100.00
Jo Anne Wise 100.00
My good friend, Joseph F. Ferri 100.00
My mother, Mildred F. Shuler, love you, Mary Hope 100.00
Our parents, Kendall O. Fields and Frances Fields, Love Sally, Ken, Fran and Harry 100.00
We miss you Grandpa John!! From Mark, Kendra, Jay and Ian 1,000.00
Charlie Ainge 200.00
William Clark Lee. Loved and missed this Christmas season by his wife Alice and children Kim, Gary, Melanie and David 1,000.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $9,170.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $91,869.00
YEAR TO DATE $101,039.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $56,080.00