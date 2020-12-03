Man working to get back on his feet after job loss gets dealt setback by bike thief

Stephen came to the Star Gospel Mission because he is at the end of his rope. He’d been laid off from his good-paying job in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When his unemployment ran out, he could not renew the lease to his apartment and could only afford to stay at the mission.
Stephen got a job as a dishwasher at a local restaurant. He purchased a used bike at a pawnshop to get back and forth from work.
But his bicycle was stolen while he was working late in the evening at the restaurant. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can purchase Stephen a new bicycle so that he will be able to get to work more easily and not risk losing his job.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of Kylie and Elliott 50.00
Anne Blouin 1,000.00
Bill Abbitt 50.00
Jeanne and Dennis Kraft 300.00
Woody and Peggy Rash 500.00
In lieu of gift to my sister, Gini Pariseau 100.00
Jim and Amy Midgley 200.00
In thanksgiving for God's blessings from Perry and Bonnie Leazer 100.00
Leonard Douglas 300.00
ANONYMOUS
210.00
300.00
1,250.00
IN MEMORY OF
My mother Carol Cameron 100.00
Rick Nichols and his beloved furry pals 100.00
Anne K. Donato, Desmond Koster and Jean Burdett 200.00
My wonderful, loving husband Paul 100.00
Daniel L. Souders from Bob, Janice and Rob 35.00
Miranda Painter, Sophie J. Sophie and Geoffrey McGeoffrey 300.00
Virginia Darden Meeks 100.00
Edwin Poulnot 100.00
Ruth and Bill Snipes 50.00
Miles C. Hoye 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $5,545.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $35,104.00
YEAR TO DATE $40,649.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $24,320.00