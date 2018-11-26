Jim, a client of the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired – Charleston, wants nothing more this holiday season than to help his best friend Arlo.
Arlo is Jim’s guide dog, who serves as his eyes every day. Arlo also helps Jim get to and from ABVI’s office safely each week so Jim can learn independent living skills.
Recently, Arlo’s eyes began watering and closing involuntarily. With Arlo’s current condition, he is not only very uncomfortable but is unable to safely do his job guiding Jim.
Jim lives on a disability income and cannot afford the surgery Arlo desperately needs to correct the issue. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help pay for Arlo’s surgery and ensure Arlo has a good quality of life and is able to safely guide Jim again.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
