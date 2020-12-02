Man prepares for full loss of vision due to degenerative disease

Eric, who is visually impaired due to a degenerative vision condition, has been participating in classes at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina to learn adaptive techniques for daily tasks.
By putting in hard work now, Eric will be prepared when he fully loses his vision in the future.
Eric has been learning to use low vision aids to make daily tasks safer and more efficient. For instance, Eric has learned to use a contrast cutting board and a knife guard glove to make food preparation and cutting safe and attainable for someone with limited vision. He has also learned to use a liquid level indicator so he can determine how much water he is collecting and pouring when following recipes. He has even discovered that using a handheld lighted magnifier makes reading recipes and identifying cans and boxes in his pantry a breeze even though he lacks central vision.
Now that he has received the necessary training on how to safely use these aids, Eric understands that owning them could help him easily prepare his own meals at home. However, Eric cannot afford to purchase them this year due to his growing medical bills. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help Eric fill his stocking with low vision aids that could make these simple tasks available to him once his vision is totally gone.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Carol and Sandy Shilepsky 250.00
In honor of our children and grandchildren 100.00
Lesley Jontos 50.00
James Gardner 50.00
Kristina Walle 100.00
Gail Stuart 200.00
ANONYMOUS
500.00
50.00
250.00
75.00
200.00
IN MEMORY OF
Caroline and Graham P. Weisiger 250.00
Baxter, Foxie, Sattie, BB and Rocky 100.00
Our Parents 100.00
Bob and Lucinda Turner and Ed and Joyce Hill by Helen, Burrow, Charlie, Martin, Blythe, Turner and Millie 500.00
All victims of Covid-19 throughout the entire world 54.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $2,829.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $32,275.00
YEAR TO DATE $35,104.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $21,660.00