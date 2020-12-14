Leaky roof leaves parts of home unusable for after-school care program

Mary is 76 years old and lives in an old family home, left to her by her mother. The house has for more than 20 years served as a place for children after school whose parents are at work.
Water damage from an old leaking roof has significantly impacted her house, causing it to be unusable in some rooms.
Roof repairs are essential for the safety of her family and for the children she mentors.
Mary is a cancer survivor who uses a cane, is on a limited income and takes care of her son, who has cerebral palsy. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Charleston Leadership Foundation assist with repairs of the roof and provide a safe place for Mary and those who she loves and serves.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
