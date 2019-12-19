Herbie lives at Star Gospel Mission and works for a local roofing company, but recently he fell off a roof he was working on. He fractured one of the bones in his lower leg and will need to wear a cast for the next several weeks while the injury heals.
Although he will be receiving workers' compensation until he can return to work, he still needs some assistance to pay for food, incidentals, and bus fare to and from the hospital for physical therapy. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Star Gospel provide Herbie with food gift cards to use at Bi-Lo and CARTA bus passes until he can return to his job at the roofing company.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
With love, Betty C. Savage 50.00
In honor of Lanelle Stewart 150.00
In honor of Betty R. Smirl 25.00
In honor of Annette Mole 25.00
In honor of my children and grandchildren 25.00
Thankful for Mike Sistare, Sally Evitt and WWII Veteran Preston Oliver by Mary and Bob 25.00
Appreciation to Jerry Lockaby and Kenny Snell by Mary S. 25.00
Charleston Ancient Artillery Society 250.00
Joseph Salvo 50.00
James Metze 3,000.00
William Razzouk 5,000.00
In honor of all veterans from Gayle and Eddie Brown 250.00
Dick and Babara Haberman 100.00
Alan and Peggy Todd 50.00
Judith and James Beery 100.00
Robert Tilidetzke 50.00
Ted and Ellen Robinson 100.00
Craig and The Pups 100.00
In honor of my friend Linda Austin 50.00
The Lynch Cracraft Wealth Management Group 500.00
The DSI Group 500.00
Eloise Hanna 100.00
Lawton Cook 300.00
Donna and Douglas Talbert 100.00
Ann-Marie Hallacy 50.00
In honor of our seven grandchildren from Paul and Betty Sandifer 100.00
In honor of Dr. Dale Probst 200.00
Pauls Family Foundation Inc. 3,000.00
Karl and Sandra Barta 175.00
John M. Dunnan 500.00
The Propeller Club of The U.S. Port of Charleston 250.00
In thanksgiving for Jimmy and Brandon Blanton for their roadside assistance from J and L Townsend 25.00
Claire Willett 100.00
ANONYMOUS
1,000.00
50.00
200.00
200.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Josh and Betty Garvin 250.00
Green Meadow Nursery LLC 250.00
IN MEMORY OF
Robert G. Bigelow, loving husband, dearest friend 100.00
Momma and daddy Joe and Bessie Bolchoz 25.00
All my precious pets 25.00
All the friends that have passed this year from Skippy Weil 500.00
In loving memory of Olivette and Charles Smith and Charlene Smith Wieters 75.00
Mr. David V. and Mrs. Helen Mathews Savage 50.00
Roy Stewart from children and grandchildren 150.00
Our parents Josh and Lois Garvin and Richard and Bessie King 1,000.00
Carl F. Kornahrens 50.00
Joseph A. Kornahrens 25.00
Thomas H. Randall 25.00
Charles C. Cross 25.00
Loved ones 250.00
Sarah and Mortimer Clement and Julia and Edward Porcher 100.00
Captain and Mrs. George C. Logan, Mrs. Alice Logan Wright and Mr. George C.L. Wright 500.00
My grandson Christopher William Keil by Barbara Keil 100.00
Ernest Henry Pringle Childs known as Ernie to all who loved him from Deborah Uzzell Saari and the rest of the Uzzell Family 50.00
Zaco and Betty Dantzler 200.00
Fred and Valery Crawford 200.00
Kevin Boyd 100.00
My son Cliff Collier and great grandaugther Jordon Collier 100.00
Helen B., William L. Sr. and Ronald A. Prindle 100.00
Otto and Kathyrn Strock 250.00
My mother Mary Shumaker Duncan and my son Erik Finn Warrer 100.00
Granny Caroline B., Grandma Doris Q., Clay B., Bob C., Ginny and Chet C., Raymond R., Paul G. and PaPa B. 500.00
Jennifer Anne Clark from Mom, Dad and Bill 500.00
Our brother Bill by Mac and Janice Stanton 100.00
John W. Sandefur 50.00
Charles W. Sandefur Sr. 50.00
Melissa C. Dunn 50.00
Jean S. Hall 50.00
Jim Conroy 50.00
Kay S. Conroy 50.00
Joe and Bessie Bolchoz Sr. and Jessie and Alice Thornhill 100.00
Edna G. Simmons 100.00
My beloved husband Joe from Annette 100.00
Charles and Catherine Bennett 100.00
Emma Shuler 20.00
In loving memory of my husband Bob Linville from Carol 100.00
Ron and Margaret Pitts from Kay Bartlett and Ted Bartlett 50.00
William A. McLees 200.00
My parents John and Louise Bettis with love from Anne 100.00
Bama and Grandaddy from Rob, James, Fran, Sallie Scott, Liza, Hattie, Morgan, Barbara, Annie, Thomas, Bissell, McLain, Baker, Archie, Ashley, Cordes, Locke, Rob, Asa and Mackenzie 100.00
Margaret Riley Saldutte and Miriam Riley Newton 50.00
Pop Boo 100.00
Our parents Betty and Zaco Dantzler and Julie Ann and Eddie Trouche 250.00
My parents Helen and Joe Riley 100.00
Louise Jones Shuler 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $24,345.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $141,495.45
YEAR TO DATE $165,840.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $203,736.45