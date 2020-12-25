In its ninth decade, The Post and Courier's Good Cheer Fund reaches $10M milestone

The donations made to the Good Cheer Fund have an exponential effect. To be sure, their primary purpose is to assist those in need — and in so doing to recognize the dignity of all people, no matter their station in life.

But the gift-giving also is a manifestation of the remarkable generosity of Lowcountry residents. That generosity extends beyond the financial transaction itself. For donations are made in honor of grandchildren and grandparents, members of the armed forces, God, friends, teachers and workers, nephews and nieces, and parents who taught their children that charity lifts up not only the recipient but the giver, too.

On Tuesday, The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund reached a milestone, surpassing $10 million in donations since the start of the project.

“In 1927, the Good Cheer Fund was started and raised $1,797 to help support people in need in Charleston. Today, to celebrate the milestone of $10,000,000 in donations from Post and Courier readers over the years is incredible,” said Rebecca Herres, president of The Post and Courier Foundation.

From the first year (when donations were roughly equivalent to about $27,000 in today’s dollars) to now, the amount collected each Christmas season has increased. Last year, readers of The Post and Courier submitted $415,313.97, bringing the total to $9,569,201.39.

The donation amounts range from a few dollars to thousands. The biggest so far this year came from Blackbaud, which pitched in $40,000. But enterprising children selling homemade pies also contributed to the fund.

And now, during a pandemic, during a period of economic hardship, during a strange and troublesome year, we have crossed a significant threshold.

“We are so grateful for the community’s generosity over the years," Publisher P.J. Browning said in a statement. "The Good Cheer Fund is all about helping one another during the holiday season. Reaching a milestone of this nature is truly a gift.”

The enterprise got its start when managing editor Thomas Lesesne of The News and Courier decided the newspaper was in a position to help the needy.

Those were difficult first years. Soon, the Great Depression would impact just about everyone.

Fifteen years later, in 1942, World War II was raging. The fund collected about $3,000, according to a document in the possession of Caroline Lesesne, Thomas’ great-granddaughter. That same year, Thomas Lesesne died at age 60.

But his legacy remained front and center in his family and in the community at large. The accomplishments of the Good Cheer Fund are an ongoing source of pride to his descendants, said grandson James Petigru Lesesne.

Thomas Lesesne seemed to have charity in his bones. He was a notable benefactor of The Citadel, from which he graduated in 1901. His philanthropy was part of a campaign that enabled the school to relocate from Marion Square to its current campus wedged between Hampton Park and the Ashley River. The Citadel’s main entrance gate is named for him.

James Lesesne said it was important to his grandfather that the Good Cheer fund partner with charitable organizations that had direct access to the public and low administrative costs. He wanted the money to go straight to people.

Today, The Post and Courier collaborates with the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation.

"Every single penny goes directly to a person in need or a family in need," said Robie Scott, The Post and Courier's director of community engagement.

But not typically in the form of cash. Rather, partner charities provide requested items and services, such as clothes, toys, food, Christmas trees, dental work and devices for the blind.

Lesesne said he looks forward to reading the Good Cheer feature in the newspaper each day during the holiday season, especially the dedications, some of which are touching, others funny — such as the donor who pays tribute to the Ark Angels, former patrons of a defunct old Charleston bar, The Ark Lounge.

“I use it to memorialize my parents and family members,” he said.

Those dedications reveal something special about the Good Cheer enterprise. It’s a way to remember, simultaneously, those in need and those we love.

“For my father, who loved Christmas.”

“For the blessing of my heartstrings from Mama.”

“In honor of our children and grandchildren.”

“To our parents who have always shown us the blessings it is to pay it forward.”

Yes, charitable giving is among the actions we take that reveal our humanity.

As John Bunyan once said, “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”