Husband and daughter worry about mom's health after hospitalization

Xavier and his 12-year-old daughter have been attending the Lowcountry Food Bank’s drive-thru food distributions since August. Xavier is thankful for the distributions because their family went from a two-income household down to one when his wife was laid off from her job in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Then, in June, his wife contracted COVID-19 and she had to be hospitalized for weeks. After being on a ventilator, she was able to come home at the end of July. She is still having some issues with her lungs and heart, even though she was in great health before contracting the virus.
Xavier worries about his wife’s health all the time, and he wants nothing more this holiday season than to have enough nutritious food for her to eat so she feels better and they can show her how much they love her by cooking her a special meal. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help make the holidays brighter for Xavier’s family.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $6,360.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $25,915.00
YEAR TO DATE $32,275.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $0.00