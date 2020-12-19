Homeless veteran in need of bus passes to get to job interviews

Joe is a local homeless veteran who visits The Salvation Army almost daily for free meals and conversation. His only transportation around town is a secondhand bicycle that someone gave him.
While Joe is thankful, it’s hard for him to get around when the weather is bad or when commutes are long. He is actively trying to find a job, but transportation is always a primary concern.
Joe has little money and is unable to purchase daily bus passes to get to and from interviews and work. Your contribution to the Good Cheer Fund would help buy bus tickets for Joe and other homeless veterans and would make opportunities for jobs and doctor visits possible.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Our dad Ned Montgomery 100.00
In honor of my parents Bill and Sandra Thornton from Chris and Karen Thornton 150.00
In honor of Gail W. Stuart 100.00
John and Kathleen Appleby 25.00
Maddy, Rozy, Nicole and Christian 400.00
Kathy Haines 50.00
In honor of our parents Estelle Dominick and Charles Casey 200.00
Alison and Brian Johnson 100.00
William Thompson 50.00
Clarence and Jessie Brown 50.00
In honor of Elvita of marvelous Elvita's Day Spa 50.00
In honor of Rita at Berenice's Salon on King Street 50.00
In honor of EU friends 50.00
Steve and Gale Kohlhagen 200.00
Mt. Pleasant ROMEO group 100.00
In honor of Katharyne H. Rike 50.00
Cheryl and Dave Morley 300.00
James Crocker 150.00
Seymour and Carol 100.00
In honor of my sister Dianne Powers 100.00
To my siblings Ken, Sally and Fran 100.00
Thank you for all you do 250.00
Stephen and Susan Hoffius 200.00
Lafayette Chair Yoga Ladies Kobor 50.00
Eike and Jon Gundersen 100.00
Greg Saver 200.00
John and Diane Parlante 100.00
Frank and Dorothy Hefner 50.00
From Bill and Laura Cody 100.00
ANONYMOUS
250.00
200.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
David and Abby Haller 100.00
Gail Schiffer 200.00
IN MEMORY OF
Dr. Tom Guerry 100.00
Jonathan Greer, Jane and John White, Nancy White and Ryan Campbell 250.00
Jean Turner Ritchie 250.00
Aunt Suzy 50.00
Eugene A. Dukes Jr., grandparents: Alva Marvin Heath, Iva Lee Heath, Eugene A. Dukes Sr., Juanita Dukes and Jodie Ecklund Gayuso, Rene Benefield and Joye Shalhaas 100.00
My brothers George Mikus, Jack Mikus and Gabe Mikus from the baby, Luc Mikus 200.00
Jeffery W. Fersner, the smartest, funniest husband and doggie daddy ever, we miss you 100.00
Bo and Felicia Morrison 200.00
Our U.S. Navy WWII fathers: ENCS EW Killingsworth and RMC PA Weise from Steve and Sally Weise 250.00
My wife Nancy S. Drawdy, her parents Marie and Joe Studemeyer and my father John B. Drawdy Sr. 100.00
In loving memory of our brother Harry from Jack and Monica 150.00
Julia Haile, M.D. 200.00
Grandpa John 1,000.00
Alison Holst 100.00
Winnie, Emmett, Louise and Sam as close as a prayer 50.00
Clifford Neal Miller 100.00
Our parents Kendall O. Fields and Frances M. Fields 100.00
Scott Mallard, a Gamecock forevermore! 25.00
Duke Warren, El Dookay! 10.00
Joseph F. Ferri 100.00
Cynthia E. Davis from the many people who loved her 100.00
Steven Brinson from Uncle Bill and Aunt Linda 100.00
Stephen D. Canaday 500.00
Capt and Mrs. T. Pinckney Lowndes, Mr. and Mrs. Edward P. Blanton, Col and Mrs. Robert D. Blanton and Mr. Fred Mixson 3,500.00
Our parents George and Lee Cracraft and Alec Heath, our best man Tommy Meteraud, the Maestro Bill Becknell and our dear friend Joe Gilchrist 100.00
My parents Lee and Mildred Rodgers 100.00
Our parents Mary and Henry Kangeter 100.00
Pat McGregor-beloved father and husband 50.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $12,260.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $240,681.04
YEAR TO DATE $252,941.04
LAST YEAR TO DATE $165,840.45