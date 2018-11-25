For most, the holidays are a time that brings families together. But last year, one Charleston woman experienced what no one should — she witnessed the murders of her family members.
The woman took a few months of unpaid leave from work while seeking intensive therapy to treat her post-traumatic stress disorder. As a result, she was unable to pay her rent for two months.
That's when Coastal Catholic Charities stepped in, said Regional Coordinator Robyn Karoly. The group paid the woman's rent until she was able to return to work.
"One crisis can set you off course," Karoly said.
The woman is not someone Coastal Catholic Charities had worked with in the past, but that did not matter — she needed help and, through donations given to the Good Cheer Fund, the charity was able to provide the assistance necessary.
Founded in 1927, the Good Cheer Fund has raised almost $9 million over the years. Last year, newspaper readers donated $392,841.38 to the campaign.
Over the next four weeks, The Post and Courier will publish more stories of how a donation to the Good Cheer Fund can helped others.
The fund benefits seven agencies: Coastal Catholic Charities, Carolina Youth Development Center, Lowcountry Food Bank, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired - Charleston, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission and Charleston Leadership Foundation.
The Charleston Leadership Foundation, which puts on the annual Charleston Leadership Prayer Breakfast fundraiser, joins the Good Cheer Fund for the first time this year.
"We are honored to join the Good Cheer Fund in helping provide for individuals' needs during the holiday season," said the foundation's executive director, Kathryn Krogh. "CLF was founded in 2002 in order to bring together local Christian leaders to minister to the community and change lives. ... Over the years, our focus has been on prayer for people and our community. Now, CLF will also be helping people more directly with their physical needs."
Donations to the Good Cheer Fund will help those in need in a variety of ways.
Last year, a family of four had fallen on hard times. The father worked a part-time job and the mother, who was pregnant with the family's third child, was unable to work. The Carolina Youth Development Center helped the family prepare for the baby's arrival by purchasing a car seat, a new mattress and linens, a stroller and diapers.
Sometimes donations assist the less fortunate toward the end of their lives. The Salvation Army stepped in after an older gentleman was diagnosed with liver cancer a few months after undergoing heart surgery. The charity paid for the man's utilities and groceries while he went through treatment.
Star Gospel Mission will kick off the season of giving on Monday with its annual grocery gift card giveaway, made possible through the Good Cheer Fund. The $70 gift cards can be used at any local Bi-Lo. The giveaway starts at 7:30 a.m. at Star Gospel Mission, located at 474 Meeting St. Recipients must be at least 35 years old and bring a valid ID and Social Security card.
Last year, the charity gave away more than 800 gift cards. The need was so great that several people showed up hours in advance and waited outside with lawn chairs, sleeping bags and blankets, said the Rev. William Christian, executive director of the Star Gospel Mission.
"Because of your generosity, many people will not go hungry during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season this year," Christian said.