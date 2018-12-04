All of Olivia’s adult life she has worked two jobs. Last year, at age 62, she was able to retire from one of them. Soon after, she discovered she had pancreatic cancer.
Olivia is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments and can no longer work to make the money she needs to pay all of her bills.
Olivia does not like asking for help because she has always supported herself, but right now she needs assistance so that she can have enough nutritious food to eat during the holiday season.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Lowcountry Food Bank make the holidays brighter for Olivia.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Michael Grenier 20.00
Elsa Mintz 200.00
Paul Deaton 50.00
There is always a misery and wretchedness (Romans 15:15) around poverty that all who love God will want to remove (Psalm 41:1) 500.00
Dr. Chris and Rosemary Tountas 200.00
Norman Einstein 100.00
Donia and Barry Teagle 250.00
Dean and Doris Martin 100.00
Bill Abbitt 50.00
James Hitchings 200.00
Waggoner Law Firm 500.00
Gordon and Sue King 250.00
Vicki and Cliff Roberts 100.00
ANONYMOUS
150.00
250.00
100.00
25.00
50.00
100.00
IN MEMORY OF
Bobby Lee (Robert E. Lee) 100.00
Barry Shuler 100.00
Ryan Cargile from James Cargile and Brad Sherlock 25.00
Claire Boinest, Ted Boinest, Freda Todd, David Holt and Jo Smith Fetzer from Ed and Michelle 250.00
James Clyde Kirton, Bessie B. Kirton and Sammy M. Kirton 50.00
Papa Weeks love Stephanie and Michael 50.00
Nanny and PawTaw love Stephanie and Michael 100.00
INKY 500.00
Dicksie Johnson 100.00
Betsy Parker 100.00
Phi and George Seabrook from their children 100.00
Kitten, Max, Bervis, Witty, Mosby, Sugar, Boogie, Baby, Binky, Teenie, Pansy, Shadow and Crumples ... gone but not forgotten 25.00
Millie and Bill Adams from Wendell and Betty Ames 100.00
John and Mary Anne MacRitchie 50.00
Steven Alfred Brinson from Uncle Bill and Aunt Linda 100.00
Eleanor B. Doscher, Philip B. Cannon and Elizabeth H. Cannon 1,500.00
Mark Abele beloved son and brother 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $6,545.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $34,893.00
YEAR TO DATE $41,438.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $29,725.00