Carol is a hardworking, 66-year-old grandmother who was granted full custody of her two young grandchildren three years ago.
Carol, who is on a fixed income, uses most of her money to buy necessities for her grandchildren, including clothing, personal items and school supplies. Little is left over to purchase anything for her own basic needs.
This Christmas, Carol is in need of footwear, bed sheets, and pots and pans to cook a holiday meal for her family.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund would allow Coastal Catholic Charities to provide these much-needed items to Carol.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
