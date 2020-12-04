Grandmother depletes bank account to keep grandson safe

Ms. Brown has always worked hard to provide the most stable and safe childhood for her young grandson. Abandoned by his parents at a young age due to addiction, Ms. Brown’s grandson has long suffered the trauma of living in an unstable home.
Due to safety concerns with her grandson’s parents, she and her grandson have been bouncing from housing arrangement to housing arrangement for several months.
Ms. Brown provides solely from her Social Security check she receives every month. Due to all their frequent moves, her bank account has become totally depleted.
With Christmas rapidly approaching, she worries how she will be able to provide for her grandson as it is the one time of the year she feels she is able to bring some kind of normalcy to his abnormal childhood. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow Coastal Catholic Charities to help provide Ms. Brown with gifts to put underneath the tree on Christmas morning.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of my lunch buddies: Adele, Jennet, Louisa, Meta and Rosie 150.00
In honor of World War II veterans Robert (Bob) Withers and Preston Oliver 50.00
Eddie and Marieta Albayalde 50.00
Ron and Lillian Eades 50.00
H. Brewton and Elizabeth Hagood 500.00
Mary Steimen 100.00
Thomas and Anne Cooper 300.00
Larry Hearn 200.00
Joy and Michael Kauffman 131.00
With thanksgiving for Alyssa, Kenton, Bethany, Maddie and Ellie 500.00
In honor of our seven grandchildren from Paul and Betty Sandifer 350.00
Mary Kent and Katherine Kent 100.00
Robert and Constance Murphy 200.00
George and Barbara Smyth 100.00
Keith Baker 100.00
Karl and Sandra Barta 175.00
Priscilla Adams 500.00
John Dunnan 100.00
ANONYMOUS
50.00
50.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Marty and Cindy Adams 300.00
IN MEMORY OF
Veterans of Omaha Beach from Robert Withers 100.00
Pearl, John, Richard and Kim Stroble, Gladys Cadden and Mike Sistare 50.00
My husband Bob from wife Anne 50.00
Mom and Dad Leonardi 50.00
Artemis Blakely, you will be missed 50.00
Starke Dillard, Katie and Richard Salmons and Laura S. Ragsdale 100.00
My dad J. Seabrook Oliver 30.00
G.L. Buist Rivers Jr. 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $4,586.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $40,649.00
YEAR TO DATE $45,235.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $28,869.00