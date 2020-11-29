Good Cheer Fund to help those in need amid coronavirus pandemic this holiday season

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dealt an economic blow to nonprofits groups. They are seeing an uptick in clientele while also receiving fewer donations.
And charity groups expect the number of people in need to rise as the holidays near.
But generous gifts made to the Good Cheer Fund could help ensure several organizations are able to continue their work of helping those in need.
The Good Cheer Fund, established in 1927 by Thomas P. Lesesne, former managing editor of The News and Courier, is made possible with contributions from donors. Since its inception, the fund has raised $9,569,210.39 to help provide food, health care and shelter to those in need.
“The Good Cheer Fund has been helping Lowcountry individuals and families for 93 years, with every single penny going to those in greatest need," said P.J. Browning, The Post and Courier's publisher. "This year we have the opportunity to reach a milestone of $10,000,000 to support for those who need it most in these unprecedented times.”
Good Cheer Fund monies go directly to individuals or families in need through partner charities. These groups provide accounting proving all dollars went to those in need, and not other expenses, such as operational or administrative items.
The fund benefits seven agencies: Coastal Catholic Charities, Carolina Youth Development Center, Lowcountry Food Bank, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina, The Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission and the Charleston Leadership Foundation.
Over the next few weeks, The Post and Courier will publish stories of how Good Cheer donations can help improve the lives of others.
The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, one of the initiatives earliest recipients, aids patients by purchasing low-vision devices such as white canes, high-contrast pens and large calendars. The group also pays for transportation for clients who wish to visit family and friends.
Courtney Plotner, the association's president, recalls one person in particular whose eyesight hindered her ability to read the newspaper. She lacked a computer, so she couldn't read stories online. In response, the association bought her an electric magnifier to use while reading print articles.
"As small as that is, it was her little morning routine she could keep because of the Good Cheer Fund," Plotner said. “There have been so many examples of ways that the Good Cheer Fund has really given our clients hope and independence.”
The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which has been impacted financially by the pandemic, has seen an increase in the number of clients this year.
Some of the association's regular donors have cut back on gifts this year. Still, the group has already reached half of its targeted number of patients with eight months left in its fiscal year, Plotner said. It's a trend she expects to continue.
In response to the pandemic, the association expanded its access by offering online services. Virtual book clubs have also been a way to keep people connected, Plotner said.
"Blindness can be very isolating," she said. "During the time of the pandemic, when everyone is feeling isolated, it's kind of doubling down."
While each charity has there own way of helping, some of those ways have become an integral part of the holiday season for many.
As it does each year, the Star Gospel Mission will use donations to help people buy groceries. The $70 Publix gift cards will be handed out 7:30 a.m. Monday at 474 Meeting St. Recipients must be at least 35 years old and must wear face masks and have a valid ID.
The line will be long — last year, the group gave cards to around 1,300 people. The Rev. Bill Christian, head of the mission, said he started getting calls over a month ago about this year's distribution.
"We should have a banner year and a very significant number of people would be blessed through the Good Cheer Fund," he said.