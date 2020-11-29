Good Cheer Fund to help those in need amid coronavirus pandemic this holiday season

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.