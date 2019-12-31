Each December since 1927, The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund has raised money to help the less fortunate in our community. That first year, $1,797 was contributed to feed the hungry, clothe the poor and help Lowcountry families in crisis during the Christmas season.
Good Cheer’s simple mission has stood the test of time. This year, readers of The Post and Courier donated $415,313.97 to make the holidays a special time of year for their neighbors who have fallen on hard times. Over the past 92 years, $9,569,201.39 has been donated with every single penny going directly to those who need it most.
Connecting needs in our community to those who find joy in giving continues to be a cornerstone of the Good Cheer Fund.
When Linda Dulany of West Ashley read about a retired minister who needed a wheelchair, she offered to donate a Hoveround that belonged to her husband, who had recently passed away. She was connected with Catholic Charities and assisted them with transportation of the device, as well as other disability-related equipment, to the minister’s home.
When a story was published about a veteran who needed eyewear, several local veterans called in to help, as did Fred Leskinsky, chief of community engagement & veteran experience at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
All donations, from pennies collected by local classrooms to significant corporate donations, contribute to the fund's success. Our seven partner agencies — the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation — have been busy over the past month using your donations to help make Christmas special for those who lack the essentials this holiday season. They will continue to do so throughout January.
The following contributions have been received since last week. Acknowledgment of any donations received after noon Monday will be published at the beginning of the 2020 campaign.
TODAY'S TOTAL $32,510.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $382,803.97
YEAR TO DATE $415,313.97
LAST YEAR TO DATE $418,469.49