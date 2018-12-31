Each December since 1927, The Post and Courier's Good Cheer Fund has raised money to help the less fortunate in the community. That first year, $1,797 was contributed to help families in crisis, shelter the homeless and feed the hungry during the holidays.
Thanks to readers of The Post and Courier, the Good Cheer Fund in ending its 2018 campaign with $418,469.49.
All contributions large and small are important to the campaign's success, from an anonymous $25 to corporate contributions in the tens of thousands of dollars.
During the past 91 years, the fund has raised $9,153,887.42, and every penny of that has gone to help the less fortunate among us during the holiday season.
Our seven partner agencies — the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation — have been busy over the past month using your donations to help with rent payments, utilities, groceries and more for those in need.
They will continue to do so throughout January. There also have been some donations of goods or services that went directly to those in need.
The following contributions have been received since last week. Acknowledgment of any donations received after noon Dec. 28 will be published at the beginning of the 2019 campaign next December.
TODAY'S TOTAL $39,403.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $379,066.49
YEAR TO DATE $418,469.49
LAST YEAR TO DATE $392,841.38