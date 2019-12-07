Don is a formerly homeless man who currently resides at the Star Gospel Mission. He works as a fire prevention specialist at the Shipyard in North Charleston. Recently, his older brother passed away unexpectedly in Florida.
Because of his limited income, and having only a small amount of savings, Don is unable to afford transportation to attend the funeral. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Star Gospel purchase the round-trip bus fare for Don to make the journey to Florida and attend his brother’s funeral.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
