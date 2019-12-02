Elijah is 68 years old and living on a fixed disability income. He is homebound.
He was a minister and a health care aide for many years before he became disabled due to severe arthritis and lymphedema, limiting his mobility. He has a walker to get around in his home, but it is old and unstable. And, after several falls, he now tends to stay in his bedroom.
Elijah would love to be able to cook for himself again and regain some independence. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Coastal Catholic Charities provide Elijah with a wheelchair and a new walker.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Jane and Ray Gowin 100.00
Pearl Wallace 25.00
Members of Salem United Methodist Women 100.00
Furman K. Stanley Jr. and Mirella Abbo 1,000.00
Waselchalk Revocable 100.00
Davis Family Foundation 5,000.00
Kathy and John Gillespie 100.00
In honor of C.C. Glenn, Elliott Neal, Doug Glenn and Rory Glenn 1,000.00
In honor of mothers and fathers 100.00
Mt. Pleasant Romeo Group 35.00
Mark Moderhack 100.00
Richard Hricik 100.00
Michelle Helferich 30.00
In honor of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior 500.00
L.X. Payne 5,000.00
Jill Conway 200.00
Susan Culver 150.00
Gordon and Linda Jones 500.00
Michael and Stephanie Gentile 250.00
Seabrook Island Natural History Group 120.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
1,000.00
300.00
IN MEMORY OF
Our dear friend Scott Cleary, gone to soon — Tuesday nights will never be the same from Bob and Carol Myer 100.00
Bama and Grandaddy 200.00
Alton Timmons, my son from Moma 100.00
Nancy Studemeyer Drawdy, Joe and Marie Studemeyer and John B. Drawdy Sr. 100.00
Kai Wheatley 50.00
My parents, Floyd and Sallie Meeks 100.00
Regina and Edward Siedlecki, MD 5,000.00
Vi Alexander, Pauline Bush, Mr. Cleeve, June Dooley, Sheila Ford, Shirley Glaze, Margaret Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Marjorie Lawrence, Catherine Musolf, Jayce Newcombe, Barbara Pasquino and Pauline Stank from the British Club 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $21,660.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $0.00
YEAR TO DATE $21,660.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $30,148.00