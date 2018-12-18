Paul finds himself in a difficult situation this holiday season. He lives on a limited disability income and is struggling to make ends meet, but he is determined to give his son a happy Christmas.
Paul’s son, Sammy, is visually impaired, and Paul wants to give Sammy sensory toys to help improve his limited visual function.
With a donation to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired – Charleston provide these sensory toys to not only help Sammy improve his visual and developmental functionality, but also help him have a Merry Christmas.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by 5 p.m. Dec. 21 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
TODAY'S TOTAL $14,205.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $181,056.45
YEAR TO DATE $195,261.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $172,298.95