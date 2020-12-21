Father injured in grease fire needs help rebuilding after losing almost everything in blaze

Ryan is the devoted father of four children. Recently, there was a grease fire in his family’s apartment. Knowing that the fire could endanger his family and perhaps others, Ryan took action. He grabbed the flaming pan and tried to take it outside. The grease was so hot it burned through the pot and spilled onto his legs and feet, leaving him with severe burns.
He was treated at Augusta’s Doctors Hospital Burn Center and will be out of work for two to three months while he recovers from his injuries.
His family lost almost everything in the fire. Your contribution to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Charleston Leadership Foundation assist this family to get through the next few months until Ryan has recovered and can go back to work.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of Charlie, Miles, William, Joann, Zulema, Candy, Olivia, Megan, Neddie, Eliza, Gabriel, Constanta, and Ned who made it all possible 100.00
In honor of our Conway and Smythe Families for all our blessings love Ruthie and David 500.00
In honor of Libby Conway, Mother/Libby/Mama love Ruthie and David 100.00
In honor of our precious granddaughters: Tucker, Ada and Peyton 100.00
In honor of the Board of Presbyterian Women of First (Scots) from Pam Green 100.00
In honor of my amazing Bible Time team at FSPC Miss Tita and Miss Rebecca love Miss Pam 100.00
In honor of the amazing, caring staff at the Bill Green Law Firm with gratitude Pam 250.00
Nancy and Gregg Karlberg 100.00
Mike and Anne Connor 100.00
Merry Christmas to Sallie and Jamie 100.00
Love from Reggie whose pals light up his life: Murphy, Snap, Mezzo, Ben, Zing, Canoli, Scarlette, Sadie, Tess, Brook, Lola, Moose, Bessie and Boone 100.00
In honor of Cindy and KB Jennings with our wishes for a very Merry Christmas love Katie and Sean 100.00
Given in honor of my son Andrew and his family, Jennifer, Emma, Phoebe and Tessa 100.00
For my daddy Jimmy McAlister 25.00
For my momma Pat McAlister 25.00
For my brother Jamie McAlister 25.00
For Regina Albertti 25.00
Jeanne, Adah, GooGoo, Jack and Mary 200.00
In honor of Wendy and Claire Bergstrom, Angels on Earth! 100.00
In honor of Mary M. the Christmas Elf 25.00
In honor of our granddaughter Cali Mae Rice 100.00
In honor of Fran and Mike Coker 100.00
In honor of Sally Miller 100.00
In honor of Mrs. Elizabeth G. "Pete" Johnston 100.00
For my brother Peter 200.00
Patrick and Barbara Harrington 100.00
In honor of our nieces and nephews and their families from Ann and David Morris 500.00
Pat and Sam 100.00
The Humphreys 100.00
Thankfulness for Trevor, Jackie, Caitlin and Emily Shelor 50.00
Fred Herrmann 1,000.00
Dennis Donovan 100.00
Joy and Wayne Murrah 100.00
In honor of our grandchildren: John, Tyler, Joseph, Carter, Luke, Sadie, Annie, Mae, Frank and Will 50.00
Capt. Mike Murray and The Employees of American Dock & Marine Construction 200.00
Theresa Harris 20.00
Joy Smith 500.00
Jo Ann and Joseph Ward 100.00
In honor of Chuck, Shannon, Lauren, Charlie, Miller and Eliza Hagood from Nana 200.00
In lieu of gifts, the J McLeod Family 250.00
Bob and Beth Baldwin 100.00
Kathy and Mike Pascale 100.00
Frank Barnes 300.00
Merry Christmas 250.00
April Turner 40.00
ANONYMOUS
500.00
100.00
500.00
500.00
100.00
100.00
30.00
500.00
100.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Al Straub 300.00
Hunter and Perry Harris 200.00
To all of my friends and family, Merry Christmas Ruth Califf Coyle Bishop Gadsden is my home 150.00
Mike, Lynne and Erich Murray 100.00
IN MEMORY OF
William Middleton, MD 50.00
Jane, Van Noy, John G. and Winston Thornhill 100.00
John C. Conway with love Sam 50.00
Dr. Raoul B. Conway with love your sister Tink/Wendy 50.00
Henry B. Smythe with love Ruthie and David 100.00
Tigger Smythe with love Ruthie and David 100.00
Guy Smythe love David 50.00
My Best little Buddy, Carlton love Cord 50.00
Rojo and Sassy 250.00
Our parents BI and Crick Butts and Tuck and Harriet Simpson 100.00
Scott Mallard, favorite brother and friend 25.00
Elizabeth "Liza" Simms Hollingsworth 100.00
Rev. E. King Scoggins 200.00
John Strickler, Uncle Ricky, Doc+Mimi, Grammy, Mama Lundy, Wing and Dog-Dog 500.00
My father Dr. Julian R. Harrison III 100.00
Frank and Tina Di Figlio 200.00
Captain Herb from his hunting and fishing buddies Ty and Muck 50.00
Hugh Aiken and Jonathan Greer 50.00
Adele Eaton, matriarch of Wadmalaw Island 25.00
In loving memory of Joan K. Rigter 300.00
Keely Mae Larson 1980-2019 200.00
Noonie and Fast Eddie 50.00
Dr. and Mrs. Kendall O. Fields 250.00
Clifford N. Miller 250.00
Our son Jamie, we miss you so much 250.00
Angele Hansel and Robert Chabot 50.00
Our little angel 100.00
Raymond Allen by The Shelor Family 50.00
Debby Tanner and Ginny Bush 100.00
Anita Ford 200.00
Reid Fairey 1,000.00
Jack C. Bennett 100.00
Frampton Moody 100.00
Ruby Moody 100.00
Joseph McDevitt 100.00
Bill Regan 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $15,665.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $278,039.44
YEAR TO DATE $293,704.44
LAST YEAR TO DATE $204,617.12