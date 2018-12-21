Amelia is a single mom with two children under 10 years of age. Earlier this year, Amelia was displaced due to a house fire and has been doing her best to provide for her children in the aftermath.
Amelia has spent a great deal of time trying to find housing for her children, and has been doing everything possible to provide for their other basic needs amongst the chaos of losing their home.
Amelia has a full-time job but has had to use much of her savings by paying for a hotel while seeking affordable housing.
Amelia and her children are finally in an apartment but do not have many of the basic necessities after losing everything in the fire.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow Coastal Catholic Charities to help this family purchase basic household items and make them feel at home in time for Christmas.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by 5 p.m. today will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
