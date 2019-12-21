Carol and her family survived an apartment fire last month. She and her husband Joe lived there with their three children, one of them a 10-month-old who had to be hospitalized because of asthma.
Being displaced has been very hard for the family as they lost all of their belongings, and the health of their baby has been affected. With two young children and a baby, their main priority has been finding another place to live. The family is waiting to get into a new apartment, but expenses from the aftermath of the blaze and hospital bills have impacted them financially.
Carol and her husband are both on a fixed income, and Carol receives a disability check. Their main concern is being able to provide for their children during this difficult time. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Coastal Catholic Charities provide the family with basic household and personal items, as well as a new crib for the baby.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 30 will be included in the final 2019 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $16,381.67
PREVIOUS TOTAL $188,235.45
YEAR TO DATE $204,617.12
LAST YEAR TO DATE $228,065.63