Elderly woman with vision loss desires special keyboard to keep in touch with family

Rose, an elderly client at the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, suffers from vision loss attributed to age-related macular degeneration.
Rose lives with her daughter, who is gone most days at work, and Rose spends much of her time alone. In computer classes at ABVI, Rose has learned to use a magnification program which enlarges text on a computer screen to a level she can read. She has also learned that a contrast keyboard, or a keyboard with bright yellow buttons and larger black text, makes seeing what she is typing much easier.
Rose wants nothing more for Christmas than a contrast keyboard of her own so she can spend her days researching her family genealogy, corresponding via email with family and using social media to stay connected with her loved ones. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help ensure Rose receives this important low vision aid which will help her days be ones filled with purpose and joy.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $7,930.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $70,065.00
YEAR TO DATE $77,995.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $56,383.20