Loretta and Arthur are an elderly disabled couple.
Two years ago, they were affected by Hurricane Matthew and their home was completely destroyed. They later experienced contractor fraud and, due to extensive damages, were displaced from their home.
With their health declining, the couple has still made many efforts to fix their situation, including getting the work done on their own, applying for federal assistance and seeking help from local agencies.
However, due to the extensive mold and structural damages to their home, no other agency has been able to help them. The only option for the couple is to leave behind their beloved home and move on.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow Coastal Catholic Charities to help this resilient couple with rent assistance, and ultimately provide them a stable place to live.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Faye and Ronnie Rigsbee 100.00
Simba The AireDale 50.00
John and Elizabeth Winthrop 500.00
Ross Pollack, MD 100.00
Laurel and Larry Seese 200.00
Len and Jo Anne 200.00
William Razzouk 1,000.00
Ed and Amy Bowles 200.00
In thanksgiving for Charlie, Concha, Katie, Cale, Richard, Hayden, Andrew, Kristin, Caroline, Eliza, David and Margot 300.00
In honor of my grands and great-grands from Pachoo 200.00
Marie Stonehouse-Watts 100.00
In honor of Betsy and Clark Thompson 100.00
ANONYMOUS
40.00
1,000.00
200.00
500.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Marty and Cindy Adams 300.00
Buffi Gaskins Mazyck-Driggers (Kiawah-Seabrook only) 25.00
IN MEMORY OF
In honor and in memory of Manly Eubank, Floyd Whitfield and J. Douglas Donehue, from the board of director's of the Star Gospel Mission: The Rev. William K. Christian 100.00
C. Thomas Cook 100.00
Christopher D. Dugan 100.00
Graham Manly Eubank 100.00
David H. Garner 100.00
David J. Ingle 100.00
James J. Kerr 100.00
William A. Moody Jr. 100.00
John L. Ott Jr. 100.00
John L. Pardee Jr. 100.00
W. Reid Patrick Jr. 100.00
Kenneth Alex Shortridge 100.00
John A. Stuhr 100.00
Mikell C. Thaxton 100.00
Michael D. Whitfield 100.00
Ronnie Rigsbee, Bubba Driggers and Austin Moody 100.00
Bowen Ellis 100.00
Bo Kerrison 100.00
Lawton 100.00
"Rascal" from "Buttons" 25.00
Max D. Kennedy 200.00
Liston, Hallie, Gabe, Ruby, Marie, G.L. Ellis and Oma 70.00
G.L. Buist Rivers 100.00
Spence C. Potter 100.00
Grannie, Granniedaddy, Mamie, Grandaddy, Katie, Momma, Daddy and Johnny from Cathy, Margaret and David 125.00
Edith Saulisbury 500.00
Ellen Rooney from Art 200.00
Grace and Billy Carter 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $8,435.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $21,713.00
YEAR TO DATE $30,148.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $22,050.00