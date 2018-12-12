Josephine is a disabled grandmother who is the caregiver for her daughter and her daughter’s 1-year-old, along with her elementary school-age grandchildren.
Josephine’s only source of income is a Social Security stipend. Because of a reduction in those payments, Josephine could no longer afford her rental home.
The family then moved into a friend’s house. But after two weeks, Josephine and the kids had to move again because the friend’s house was infested with bedbugs.
The family is now bouncing between living in their van and whatever hotel is cheapest on a given night, arrangements that are neither reliable nor safe.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
