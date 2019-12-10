Rick is a 64-year-old disabled veteran who lost work as a painter after an accident left him with broken dentures and without his glasses.
He cannot see at all without glasses, and simple tasks like filling out paperwork and reading have not been possible for him.
He is also diabetic, and a caretaker to his sister, who is severely disabled.
Rick sought assistance from Coastal Catholic Charities because he did not know what else to do or where else to go. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Rick get a new pair of glasses and set of dentures so he can regain his confidence and enjoy reading and eating again.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
