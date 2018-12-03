Darlene is a 56-year-old woman who has diabetes. She also suffers from high blood pressure and has had several minor strokes this year.
Through a recent MRI, her doctor discovered that Darlene had an aneurysm in her brain.
Following her surgery to have the aneurysm removed, she moved in with her eldest daughter and three young grandchildren in a small house in North Charleston.
Her daughter has a good job, but with the mounting medical bills, their income has been stretched to the limit.
Darlene came to the Star Gospel Mission seeking financial assistance to pay for several of her outstanding medical bills.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will help alleviate some of the fear and anxieties Darlene experiences when trying to figure out how she’s going to cover her medical bills.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
