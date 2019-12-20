Margaret and her husband Matthew have been married for more than 35 years. Margaret suffers from kidney failure and has to have dialysis four times a week. Matthew had to retire from his job so he could drive Margaret to her dialysis treatments every week.
Now, with the mounting medical bills, they do not have enough money to buy the healthy food that Margaret needs.
Matthew worries about Margaret’s health all the time and wants nothing more this holiday season than to have enough nutritious food for her to eat so she feels better and can spend time with their children and grandchildren. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help the Lowcountry Food Bank make the holidays brighter for Margaret and Matthew.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 30 will be included in the final 2019 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
