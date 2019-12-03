Stephanie and her husband Carl currently find themselves in a situation that they never thought they would be in: skipping meals so their two young sons can eat.
Stephanie and Carl both work full time, but the lost wages and unexpected expenses during the evacuation for Hurricane Dorian has put them behind on their monthly bills.
They are working hard and know they are going to overcome this difficult time in their family’s life, but they need help providing food for their children during the holiday season. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help the Lowcountry Food Bank make the holidays brighter for Stephanie and Carl’s family.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Gordon and Linda Jones 500.00
In honor of my mother Mrs. Earnestine L. Robinson. Love you to the moon and back! Harriett 50.00
Tom Cruden 50.00
George and Barbara Smyth 100.00
Claudia Jenkins 100.00
Sarah and David Bedinger 10.00
James Stovall 1,000.00
Quis Qui Auxiliary, past and present 100.00
ANONYMOUS
50.00
200.00
IN MEMORY OF
John Winthrop Fund in memory of Adrianne B. Reilly of Coastal Community Foundation of SC 350.00
My father Mr. Charles C. Robinson Jr. I love you to the moon and back! Harriett 50.00
My husband John Sullivan and my daughter Beth Byrd 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $2,660.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $21,660.00
YEAR TO DATE $24,320.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $34,893.00