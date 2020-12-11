Burst water pipe complicates son's recovery from colon surgery

Sarah is a devoted mother who has been assisting her son in his recovery from colon surgery.
During his recovery, a pipe burst below their apartment and caused a continuous leak without her knowledge. Sarah’s landlord was able to fix the leak; however, she was left to pay the massive water bill the leak had racked up.
Sarah lives on a fixed income, and her son has been without work during his recovery from a major surgery. In addition to her pending water shut-off, Sarah has large hospital bills from her son’s surgery.
Sarah said that her son is scared to go to the doctor to receive the care he needs due to not wanting to increase the medical bills that are already past due. She is especially fearful for her water to be cut off as her son is in desperate need of clean water in order to properly tend to his colostomy bag. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow Coastal Catholic Charities to help alleviate Sarah of the burden of a large water bill and portions of their medical debt.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $13,700.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $87,841.00
YEAR TO DATE $101,541.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $67,428.20