Siblings Joseph and Melanie came to the Carolina Youth Development Center from a dire situation where living conditions were destitute and their sleeping arrangements were cramped and inadequate.
Melanie and Joseph would be ecstatic to have their own beds and have a space that is clean and inviting. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help CYDC provide clean sheets, warm comforters, soft pillows and teddy bears to comfort Melanie and Joseph on cold winter nights.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
The Spielvogel family 100.00
Amy Billings 25.00
Joanne Dixon 50.00
Mark McMahon 100.00
Local for local 50.00
In honor of our children and their families 100.00
Ross and Shirley Bailey 100.00
Catherine Kamowski 750.00
Philip and Starr Snead 250.00
Peggy and Gordon Shaffer 100.00
Carol and Sandy Shilepsky 250.00
In honor of my grandchildren Cameron and Reece 200.00
Bill Abbitt 50.00
In thanksgiving for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren 100.00
ANONYMOUS
50.00
20.00
100.00
200.00
100.00
200.00
370.00
IN MEMORY OF
Sam and Marjorie Ross 30.00
Peggy and Vic Salvo, Mike Salvo, MaMa, Aunt Dot, Tim and MaryAnn 100.00
My mother Gloria Jenkins 50.00
Our mothers, Mary E. Evans and Antoinette Laloy 250.00
Steven Brinson 100.00
Anne and Charlie Forsberg 200.00
Mary C. Price, my mother, August 1929-July 2019 100.00
Our parents 100.00
My dear husband Mark 100.00
All victims of violence everywhere throughout history 54.00
My Dad, Mom, John and Kay Poulnot. Forever loved and missed 200.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $4,549.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $24,320.00
YEAR TO DATE $28,869.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $41,438.00