Breast cancer diagnosis upends woman's financial security

During Becky’s entire adult life, she has worked hard to be financially secure. However, she recently discovered that she had breast cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments and can no longer work to make the money she needs to pay all of her medical bills.
Becky does not like asking for help because she has always supported herself, but right now she needs help having enough nutritious food to eat during the holiday season. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Lowcountry Food Bank make the holidays brighter for cancer survivors like Becky who are struggling with hunger.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
