Cody, an elementary school student, was living with his grandmother until she unexpectedly passed away recently.
Cody was very close to his grandmother and her death has been very hard on him.
He is now living with his aunt and two cousins. His aunt welcomed him into her home, but as a single mother, financially caring for three children is difficult.
Their food budget is stretched even more during the holidays when school is not in session. Cody’s aunt wants nothing more than to cheer him up and show him how much he is loved by making a holiday meal like his grandmother used to cook. Help the Lowcountry Food Bank put a holiday meal on the table for Cody’s family this holiday season by donating to the Good Cheer Fund.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by 5 p.m. Dec. 21 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of gifts from Howe Hall AIMS K5 staff 100.00
In honor of Stacy Robertson of Susan's VIP Grooming 25.00
In honor of the ladies of Sweet Blessings Bible Study 100.00
Merry Christmas, Paul love Paula 50.00
In honor of the seventh grade teachers at First Baptist School 50.00
In honor of Rita of Berenice's Salon 25.00
Employees of Morelli Heating and Air 500.00
Patrick and Barbara Harrington 100.00
Susan and Blair Guza 100.00
In honor of our grandchildren, Leanna, Brady, Dylan and Christopher 100.00
Edward Blake 50.00
Lucy and Violet 100.00
Honor of Chipley and Schillings families 200.00
Rene Kaiser 25.00
In thanksgiving for all our many blessings, A Morgan Glass, LLC 750.00
Merry Christmas from the Hirsch family! 100.00
In honor of my mother, Shellie C. Myers 25.00
Lowcountry Locating 250.00
ANONYMOUS
500.00
25.00
1,000.00
200.00
250.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Best wishes from The Charleston Branch Pilots Association 250.00
IN MEMORY OF
Dowdy 50.00
My sweet husband, Ken Burger 100.00
Papa and Uncle Joe 50.00
Andy and Rose Robinson, Julie Hardy Santuk, Jimmy Murphy and Marcella Murphy Cass 50.00
Johnny Robinson Jr., Mary and Johnny Robinson, June Nelson Lollis and Earl Nelson 50.00
Patricia Barker 50.00
Virginia Wallace Mullen 100.00
Jeanne deS. Smith, Park B. Smith Sr., John and Mary Rinehart, and Gertrude deSaussure 200.00
Parents, AC and Vivian Logan and siblings Mary, Marjorie, Alex and Billy 100.00
William T. Schwab 100.00
Loving memory of Peck, Emma, Skippy and Margaret Noland 100.00
Ricky Lundy, Ann Lundy, Marie Lundy, Doc and Mimi Strickler, Wing Freeman and Dod-Dog Way 100.00
Capt. and Mrs. T. Pinckney Lowndes, Mr. and Mrs. Edward P. Blanton, and Col. and Mrs. Robert D. Blanton 2,000.00
My dad, Harold L. Myers 25.00
Bob McDowell from Friday Bible Thumpers 275.00
Wiece 250.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $8,475.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $195,261.45
YEAR TO DATE $203,736.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $186,998.64